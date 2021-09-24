North Korea says South Korea's call to declare end of Korean War is premature

South Korea's call to declare a formal end to the Korean War is premature as there is no guarantee it would lead to the withdrawal of "US hostile policy" toward Pyongyang, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Friday, citing Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday repeated a call for a formal end to the Korean War in an address to the UN General Assembly and proposed that the two Koreas with the United States, or with the US and China, make such a declaration.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty.

"Nothing will change as long as the political circumstances around the DPRK remains unchanged and the US hostile policy is not shifted, although the termination of the war is declared hundreds of times," Ri said on KCNA, using North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The US withdrawal of its double standards and hostile policy is the top priority in stabilizing the situation of the Korean peninsula and ensuring peace on it."

Read More