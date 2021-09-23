This story was excerpted from the September 23 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Benjamin Franklin would have been proud. An exquisite linguistic ceasefire between the US and France was crafted this week in the finest tradition of the founding father and diplomat.

After days of fury in Paris over a US-UK-Australian agreement that killed France's deal to build conventional submarines for Canberra, Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron got on the phone . Now we know why it took so long. Likely wrung from hours of drafting of loaded language and translations, the resulting joint statement is a masterpiece of diplomatic elusiveness that saves face on each side.

The English version notes that "the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners." The deft use of tenses allows the US to subtly admit it erred by going behind France's back to do the deal, but offers sufficient distance for the White House to deny Biden apologized.

The French text, however, underlines Macron's anger at the betrayal, saying that such consultations "auraient permis d'éviter cette situation" — would have allowed the situation to be avoided. While the translation is acceptably accurate, the French version emphasizes how undesirable its authors find the current situation.

The statement also offers a carrot for the return of the French ambassador to Washington, who was recalled last week. The US "recognizes the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense .... complementary to NATO." Washington has long opposed a separate security role for the EU — seeing it as a threat to NATO. But there's a hint it may be willing to bend on an issue politically important to Macron.

