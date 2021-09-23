A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop migrants on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday, September 19.
Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

The week in 30 photos

Updated 10:09 PM ET, Thu September 23, 2021

Thousands of migrants have created a makeshift camp under a bridge near the Texas border city of Del Rio, hoping to seek refuge in the United States.

The images of Border Patrol agents on horse patrol aggressively confronting migrants, who are largely Haitian, surfaced earlier this week, and prompted bipartisan criticism of President Joe Biden's administration's handling of the crisis at the US-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security later temporarily suspended the use of horse patrol in the Del Rio sector, a Homeland Security official told reporters on Thursday, September 23.

The US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned on Thursday, saying he will not be associated with the "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees" from the US-Mexico border.

Take a look at more photos from the US-Mexico border and other major news stories from September 17 to September 23.

A house remains intact on Monday, September 20, as lava flows after a volcano erupted a day earlier in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands. According to Reuters, streams of black lava advanced slowly westward since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted, forcing thousands of people to flee and incinerating houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.
Alfonso Escalero/AP
Cast and crew from "Ted Lasso" celebrate in the press room during the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 19. They won for "Outstanding Comedy Series." Some of the show's other awards included: Jason Sudeikis for "Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series;" Brett Goldstein for "Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series;" and Hannah Waddingham for "Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series."
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
The capsule containing the crew of SpaceX's Inspiration 4 mission splashes down off the coast of Florida on Saturday, September 18. It was the first-ever flight to Earth's orbit flown entirely by tourists or otherwise non-astronauts. On board were Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old billionaire who personally financed the trip; Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old physician assistant; Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geologist and community college teacher; and Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old Lockheed Martin employee and lifelong space fan who claimed his seat through an online raffle.
SpaceX
German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany, on Thursday, September 23. Germany's federal election is on Sunday, September 26, but Merkel is stepping aside as her fourth term expires.
Georg Wendt/DPA/AP
A patient at a Covid-19 reserve hospital at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow votes in Russia's parliamentary election. Voting concluded on Sunday, September 19, as people across the country cast votes for members of the State Duma -- the lower house of the Russian Parliament -- and several regional and municipal heads. Russia's ruling party is on track to secure a majority, amid allegations of voter fraud and interference.
Vladimir Gerdo/TASS/Getty Images
Members of the South Korean band BTS speak at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 20. They discussed climate change and Covid-19, and there was also a prerecorded performance of their song, "Permission to Dance," which they produced at the United Nations.
John Angelillo/Pool/AP