Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images A US Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop migrants on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday, September 19. The week in 30 photos

Thousands of migrants have created a makeshift camp under a bridge near the Texas border city of Del Rio, hoping to seek refuge in the United States.

The images of Border Patrol agents on horse patrol aggressively confronting migrants, who are largely Haitian, surfaced earlier this week, and prompted bipartisan criticism of President Joe Biden's administration's handling of the crisis at the US-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security later temporarily suspended the use of horse patrol in the Del Rio sector, a Homeland Security official told reporters on Thursday, September 23.

The US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned on Thursday, saying he will not be associated with the "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees" from the US-Mexico border.

Take a look at more photos from the US-Mexico border and other major news stories from September 17 to September 23.