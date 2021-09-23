At least 1 dead, 12 others injured after shooting at Memphis-area Kroger

(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 4:23 p.m. ET]

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane says there are 13 victims, one of whom died, after a shooting in a Kroger. The shooter was found deceased, the chief said.

[Previous story, published at 4:06 p.m. ET]

A shooting took place at a Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, just east of Memphis on Thursday afternoon, according to Jennifer Casey, a spokesperson for the town.

Casey later told the The Commercial Appeal newspaper there were multiple injuries and people were being taken to the hospital following the shooting at the grocery store.

