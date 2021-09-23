Several students sent home from South Carolina's second-largest school district for not wearing masks

(CNN) Several students in South Carolina's second-largest school district were sent home Wednesday for not complying with a mask mandate aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

Fifteen students at Thomas C. Cario Middle School in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) will continue their learning remotely until at least October 15 -- which is when administrators will revisit the mask policy, district spokesperson Andy Pruitt told CNN.

In addition, students at other schools were also sent home, though Pruitt didn't specify how many.

Some parents gathered outside the middle school to protest the students being sent home over not adhering to the mask requirement, he said.

The school district's Board of Trustees voted last week to require everyone to wear a face covering in all CCSD schools and properties as well as on school transportation. The district has about 49,000 students in 88 schools and specialized programs, according to the district's website.