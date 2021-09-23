Pennsylvania school district reverses ban on books by authors of color after students fought back

(CNN) A southern Pennsylvania school board has reversed its decision to ban anti-racism books and resources.

The Central York school board unanimously approved the reinstatement of a list of anti-racism books and resources, effective immediately, spokeswoman Julie Randall Romig confirmed to CNN.

The reversal comes a week after a student protest and a heated virtual school board meeting about the "diversity resource list" that was banned from the curriculum by the board last year.

Last year, the all-White school board unanimously banned a list of educational resources that included a children's book about Rosa Parks, Malala Yousafzai's autobiography, and CNN's Sesame Street town hall on racism.

School officials had said that the materials had not been banned, but were "frozen" while the board vetted them. But that process took nearly a year.

Read More