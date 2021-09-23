'Brothers in blue': One fallen officer's kidney was a match to a fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty

(CNN) Police officers are supposed to protect and serve. One officer's service is living beyond his time.

Officer Mark Priebe, who's been with Missouri's Springfield Police Department for 21 years, became paralyzed from the waist down after a suspect struck him in June 2020 with an SUV outside the police headquarters, officials said.

His injuries intensified a pre-existing medical complication with one of his kidneys, leaving him in need of a transplant.

"I was experiencing a lot of swelling," Priebe said. "My kidneys started to fail, and we had to start searching for a donor."

The family started the search by talking with relatives and friends and using social media, Priebe said.

