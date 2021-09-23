India's top court clears way for women to attend elite military academy

New Delhi (CNN) India's Supreme Court has set a deadline for women to be admitted to the country's elite defense academy for the first time next year, potentially opening the door for females to achieve high-ranking military positions in a field traditionally dominated by men.

The court first ruled in August that women would be allowed to sit entrance exams for the National Defence Academy (NDA), a highly selective institution that trains cadets for all three branches of the military -- the army, navy and air force.

In response, the government requested the deadline be extended by a year, arguing it needed more time to prepare for incoming female students. For instance, it needed to create new health fitness criteria for female candidates, build additional dormitories, and adjust its intense physical courses for women, the government's affidavit said.

On Wednesday, the court upheld its decision, ruling that women would be allowed to sit the exam in November -- clearing the way for female students to begin attending the academy in 2022.

"The court said, 'We have given hope to the girls and we cannot take that away. Just because you filed the affidavit that there are difficulties, we cannot take that hope away,'" said Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, one of the senior lawyers representing the petitioner.

