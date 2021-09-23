Give beets a chance with these easy, tasty recipes

(CNN) Even for vegetable lovers, beets can be a hard sell. Beets are one of those love-'em-or-hate-'em vegetables, with strong opinions on both sides. As beets come into their peak season from late summer through late fall, the debate rages on.

If you fall into the camp of beet haters because of their smell, there's a scientific reason why you might feel this way. Geosmin, a naturally occurring microbial compound, is responsible for the distinctive "earthy" or "dirty" odor that many people dislike. And because your smell and taste buds are so intertwined, beets may taste like dirt, too.

For those who don't want to grow their own beets or can't find these specialty beets at their local markets, golden or white beets may be more pleasing to the palate.

Golden beets have a milder and sweeter taste than red beets.

"If you struggle with the intensity of red beets, golden or white varieties are a good place to start," registered dietitian Alyssa Pike, nutrition communications manager for the International Food Information Council, a nonprofit supported by the food industry.