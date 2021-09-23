CNN 10 - September 24, 2021

Story highlights
September 24, 2021
1. The U.S. military recently called a failed drone strike a "horrible tragedy of war." In what nation did it take place?
2. The Del Rio International Bridge, which is the scene of a recent surge of migrants, connects Mexico with what U.S. state?
3. Name the Spanish island chain off the northwest coast of Africa that is home to La Palma and its erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano.
4. Tuesday's show covered one woman's efforts to preserve what kind of unique fish, which strongly resembles a land mammal (though the fish is much smaller)?
5. What is the name of the organization whose 76th annual meeting is taking place at its headquarters in New York?
6. As featured on Wednesday's show: What kind of spending contributes the most to America's gross domestic product (GDP)?
7. Name one of the two requirements for international travelers planning to fly to the U.S. when its government's new rules take effect in November.
8. As far as the sun is concerned, what happens during an equinox?
9. What is the only part of the U.S. government that is able to raise its debt ceiling (the amount the government is allowed to borrow)?
10. What is the most-populated nation in Africa, where cold-storage units are being used to help reduce food spoilage?
