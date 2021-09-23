CNN —

If you’re like us, the minute the calendar flips to September, you immediately turn to all things pumpkin spice, pull out your favorite cozy sweaters even though it’s still 80 degrees outside and store away the sandals in favor of fall boots. And for those looking to add a few new pairs of wide-calf boots to their wardrobes this season, you’re in luck — from mid-calf to over-the-knee there are plenty of fab styles available now.

To get you started, we reached out to a handful of fashion pros for their favorite wide-calf boot picks and shopping tips.

“I always, always, check the calf measurement in the product description when I’m shopping online” Allison Teng, owner and editor of Curvy Girl Chic, says. “I recommend knowing your own calf measurement so you know what to look for when browsing. Keep in mind that calf sizes usually scale up as the shoe size increases, so the calf on a size 10 boot will typically be larger than the calf on a size 8.”

Kristine Thompson, the woman behind Trendy Curvy, warns that not all wide-calf boots are created equal, with varying widths on the market.

“The first thing I look at is the calf circumference size chart,” she says. “Then I measure the width of my own calf at the widest point to ensure the boots will fit me.” And Thompson loves wide-calf boots that feature some sort of elastic stretch in the back. “That really helps with the comfort and ensuring it’s a snug fit,” she says.

Also, know there is a difference between wide width and wide calf, advises Marie Denee, editor-in-chief of The Curvy Fashionista. “Not all wide-calf boots are wide width and not all wide-width boots are wide calf,” she says. “Many plus-size brands will give you both wide width and wide calf, while some will give you extended width with wide-calf options.”

“I have found that boots with an elasticized back fit more calf sizes than others and then those that have a gusset that stretches to your size needs is key,” Denee adds.

Finally, pay attention to reviews and don’t be afraid to try multiple styles. “Everyone’s foot is different,” says Marcy Guevara-Prete, owner of The Plus Bus Boutique. “I am a big fan of collecting a bunch of styles, trying them on and keeping what works and shipping back what doesn’t. Shop around and give yourself time. There are so many more brands that are catering to the wide-calf fit today than there were yesterday.”

Wide-calf boots

Eloquii Klaire Scrunch Boot ($169.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Eloquii Klaire Scrunch Boot

“These faux suede mid-calf boots are so cute,” Teng says. “I love the pointed toe and flared heel. The slouchy fit and elastic detail at the back of the ankle make it work for a variety of calf and ankle sizes, as well.” Denee is also a fan of this boot. “A little fashion and style never hurt — especially when it is in a great neutral for the fall,” she says. “These boots will pair back to quite a few outfits — and the heel gives just enough support.”

Universal Thread Adaline Western Boots ($39.99; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Adaline Western Boots

“This Western-style boot option from Target comes in a couple of colors (taupe and black) and in both regular and wide-calf circumferences,” Teng says. “This would be great for fall with both jeans and dresses.”

Duo Angela Leather Ankle Boots ($247; duoboots.com)

Duo Boots Duo Angela Leather Ankle Boots

“If you’ve been looking for a little luxe meets combat boot, then these Duo boots are sure to be a staple in your closet,” Denee says. “I love the color, the styling and give a shout out to Duo for using a plus-size body in the boots, for a good visual.”

Torrid Sweater-Trimmed Slouchy Moto Boot ($45.17, originally $69.50; torrid.com)

Torrid Torrid Sweater-Trimmed Slouchy Moto Boo

“Comfort should never be spared when it comes to fashion, which I know can sound sinful,” says Guevara-Prete. “I like boots that comfortably fit over my calf and don’t cause spillover or pain, especially when walking. I have to be able to stand for long hours in them too.”

This chic moto-style features an extra-wide width, almond toe and extra cushioning.

Journee Collection Paris Wide-Calf Boot ($69.99; dsw.com)

DSW Journee Collection Paris Wide-Calf Boot

“Design details like elastic panels, materials with stretch or adjustable calf sizes (lacing, for example) are so helpful for getting the perfect fit,” Teng says. “Pull-on styles can be difficult to get on and off for wide calves, so I usually opt for boot styles with a full zip.”

This slouchy boot with adjustable buckle strap accents has a comfy round toe, side zipper and elastic insert for a stretch fit.

Knee-high wide-calf boots

Naturalizer Soul Frost Wide-Calf Tall Boot ($139.99; naturalizer.com)

Naturalizer Naturalizer Soul Frost Wide-Calf Tall Boot.

“Naturalizer is one of my favorite places to shop for wide-calf boots,” Teng says. “Their boot styles come in regular and wide calf circumferences and also regular and wide foot widths. This classic pair goes with so many looks and the moderate stacked heel looks super comfortable for extended wear.”

Stuart Weitzman Kenley Fringe Boot ($895; stuartweitzman.com)

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman Kenley Fringe Boot

“I love Stuart Weitzman,” Guevara-Prete says. “They are an investment, but they will never go out of style and you can have them repaired easily should anything happen to them. This fringe is too fun and stylish. And I love a little flair.”

Eloquii Lane At-the-Knee Boot ($169.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Eloquii Lane At-the-Knee Boo

“These faux snakeskin knee-high boots are such a statement maker,” Teng says. “The full zip makes it so much easier to get them on, and I really appreciate that Eloquii has the calf measurements for each size listed.”

Lane Bryant Dream Cloud Slouch Tall Boot ($119.95; lanebryant.com)

Lane Bryant Lane Bryant Dream Cloud Slouch Tall Boot

Teng says Lane Bryant’s knee-high slouch boots are great for fall. “They’re perfect for people who also wear a wide shoe size since all of Lane Bryant’s shoes are true wide width and wide calf,” she says. “The boots also have an elastic panel running the length of the shaft, which helps get the perfect fit.”

Denee also praises this boot. “Paired with leggings or a fun midi skirt or dress, these boots give you both style and comfort,” she says.

Long Tall Sally Suede Knee-High Boots ($170; longtallsally.com)

Long Tall Sally Long Tall Sally Suede Knee-High Boots

“Long Tall Sally is always my go-to when it comes to big or wide shoes,” says Guevara-Prete. “These suede boots are sexy and a must-have for fall.”

Adelante Shoe Co.The Condesa ($350; adelanteshoes.com)

Adelante Shoe Co. Adelante Shoe Co.The Condesa

“Adelante Shoes go all the way to size 15 and triple wide in some styles,” according to Guevara-Prete. “As a size 11, I know how hard it is to find shoes that fit. I love this boot. It gives me a little country feel without being too farm girl.”

Eloquii Glimmer Embossed Snake Boot ($169.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Eloquii Glimmer Embossed Snake Boot

“Hardly do we get a boot that is not black or brown, Denee says, “so when I saw these green croc-embossed boots, I knew I had to share them. What a fun way to make a statement. These will surely make almost any outfit come together.”

Franco Sarto Julie Wide-Calf High-Shaft Boots ($239; macys.com)

Macy's Franco Sarto Julie Wide-Calf High-Shaft Boots

“First of all, can we get into this color? Olive green with a lug sole? Yes, please,” Denee says. “And with the reviews already coming in, this back-zip style is both sexy and functional—in a wide-width option.”

Eloquii Karali Colorblock Boot ($179.95; eloquii.com)

Eloquii Eloquii Karali Colorblock Boot

“I feel like knee-high boots are the perfect height,” says Thompson. “Whether you are wearing jeans, a dress or a skirt, they’re so versatile.” This to-the-knee boot, with its snakeskin print in the front and solid black in the back, looks great coming and going.

Over-the-knee wide-calf boots

Torrid Lace-Up Over-the-Knee Boot ($62.65, originally $89.50; torrid.com)

Torrid Torrid Lace-Up Over-the-Knee Boot

“Torrid is a great option for extended calf sizes as their boots tend to run wide,” Teng says. “This over-the-knee pair in faux suede is great because the lace-up back allows you to get the perfect fit.” Denee loves this style for adding a little drama to your look. “The lace-up option here is a great way to control the width, but add a little bit of interest,” she says.

Torrid Stretch Over-the-Knee Heeled Boot ($69.65, originally $99.50; torrid.com)

Torrid Torrid Stretch Over-the-Knee Heeled Boot

“These boots are constructed of a faux suede stretch material, which is my favorite for over-the-knee styles,” Teng says. “They come in both wide calf and extra wide calf, and also have a tie at the back of the knee to help keep the boots up.”

__________________________________________________________________________

Stuart Weitzman 5050 Ultralift Boot ($795; stuartweitzman.com)

Stuart Weitzman Stuart Weitzman 5050 Ultralift Boot

“This is a great basic boot with a modern sole,” says Guevara-Prete of this style that comes in wide and extra-wide calf sizes with a pull-on stretch back. “I love the platform and I am obsessed with the design. It’s an investment, but worth every penny — I use fashion math and divide the cost by the amount of time you will wear them. This one is high value!”

Kelsi Dagger Logan Wide-Calf Boot ($225; kelsidaggerbk.com)

Kelsi Dagger Kelsi Dagger Logan Wide-Calf Boot

“I just came across this brand and I love this color,” Guevara-Prete says. “I think the price is great and it’s pretty much a perfect fall boot.”

Journee Collection Extra-Wide Calf Kaison Boot ($129.99; macys.com)

Macy's Journee Collection Extra-Wide Calf Kaison Boot

“We will always geek out over an over-the-knee option,” Denee says. “These fun boots give you a timeless but on-trend silhouette that will take you from day into night seamlessly.”

Journee Collection Maya Wide-Calf Thigh-High Boot ($89.99; dsw.com)

DSW Journee Collection Maya Wide Calf Thigh-High Boot.

“Over-the-knee boots just make a statement,” Thompson says. “When you walk into a room, you are going to look super fashionable and chic.” This thigh-high, slouchy faux suede boot looks great with dresses and skirts or skinny jeans.