Many may be looking forward to Halloween for the parties, the candy or trick-or-treating with the kids, but if you’re anything like us all you really want is to dress your pets up in adorable costumes. Whether you want to outfit your dog or cat as your favorite Mandalorian character, a delivery man or maybe just the cutest piece of bread, we’ve rounded up some top-rated and hilarious pet Halloween costumes from across the internet. (And, of course, always make sure to dress your furry friends up for only a short duration, and under supervision.)

The Child with Frog Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pet Costume (starting at $29.99; halloweencostumes.com)

For Mandalorian lovers, there’s no better costume than The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda for your best friend.

Frisco Front Walking Spaceship Dog & Cat Costume (starting at $14.99; chewy.com)

Blast off into adorableness in this rocketship costume that’s sure to make the neighbors smile when you’re walking your dog on Halloween. It’s available in six sizes to fit furballs small and large.

Frisco Bread Cat Costume ($7.99; chewy.com)

Cat breading may be a meme long gone, but it can live on forever every Halloween with this simple but hilarious one-size-fits-most kitty costume, no real bread required.

Lobster Frontal Dog and Cat Costume ($10; target.com)

Not many costumes are cuter than this one. Available in five sizes, why wouldn’t you want your dog to look like a lobster?

California Costumes Pet UPS Pal Dog Costume (starting at $17.82; amazon.com)

Available in four sizes, this ridiculously cute costume will have your pet looking like the person you’ve probably seen the most over the last year, the delivery guy.

Bootique Cowboy Kitty-Up Cat Costume ($14.99; petco.com)

Do you need to saddle up your cat with this tiny mouse cowboy for Halloween? Yes, yes you do.

Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume ($15.99; chewy.com)

Show the world your pet has got an old soul with this giggle-inducing costume.

Classic Batman Pet Costume (starting at $19.99; halloweencostumes.com)

You can dress up as Robin, Batwoman or the Joker to complete the look.

Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume ($16.99; chewy.com)

Cats and dogs dressed as cows. Is there really anything else you need to know?

Bootique Prisoner Pet Costume ($21.99; petco.com)

The cutest way to pet-shame your cat or dog. (Don’t worry, we know you still love them.)

Ghostbusters Jumpsuit Pet Costume ($24.99 halloweencostumes.com)

A go-to Halloween costume for years, let your pet join in on the fun with this Ghostbusters jumpsuit costume.

Frisco Front Walking Werewolf Dog & Cat Costume ($17.99; chewy.com)

Let your furry friend let out their inner monster with this werewolf costume.

Tomsenn Dog Lion Mane ($14.58, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

You’ll have a rip-roarin’ good time dressing your medium to large dog in this easy lion mane costume, available in two colors.

OMG Adorables Cat Lion Mane ($12.99; amazon.com)

And, of course, an option for the kitty in your life. Will your finicky cat tolerate wearing this hilarious getup more than a full-body outfit? Only one way to find out!

Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume ($24.99; chewy.com)

No one will mess with you when there’s an enormous, super scary dinosaur walking with you. And if you want to match with your pet, check out this Jurassic Park costume.

Frozen Olaf Pet Costume (starting at $34.99; halloweencostumes.com)

For Frozen lovers, opt for this adorable Olaf costume for your furry friend.

Bootique Hot Diggity Dog Costume ($21.99; petco.com)

A classic doggo costume for a reason, this one is adorable on any breed but is especially perfect for your Dachshund.

Toy Story Woody and Rex Costumes (starting at $104.98 for two costumes; halloweencostumes.com)

For Disney fans, you can dress up with your pup as Woody and Rex from Toy Story.

Mickey Mouse Dog Costume ($24.99; halloweencostumes.com)

You can’t beat the classic Mickey Mouse, and this adorable outfit comes in four sizes.

Frisco Snail Dog & Cat Costume ($14.99; chewy.com)

This one is just too adorable to pass up.

Frisco Frisco Front Walking Killer Doll Dog & Cat Costume ($16.99; chewy.com)

Transform the goodest boy into the scariest boy with this costume of everyone’s favorite creeptastic doll.

DC Justice League Wonder Woman Dog Suit ($19.99; petco.com)

Let your pooch channel her inner superhero with this costume that reviewers attest is high quality — and even works as an eye-catching everyday dog jacket!

Bootique Jack O’ Lantern Dog Hoodie ($24.99; petco.com)

You can’t go wrong with this classic, available in six sizes. This hoodie is so cute (and easy to put on) that your dog can easily don it well into the autumn.