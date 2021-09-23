Canadian man punches nurse in the face multiple times after his wife is vaccinated for Covid-19 without his consent

(CNN) Police are looking for a man in Canada they say punched a nurse in the face multiple times, knocking her to the ground after she administered a Covid-19 vaccine to his wife without his permission.

On Monday, around 9:15 a.m., a man walked into a Brunet Pharmacy in Sherbrooke, a city in southern Quebec, and accused a nurse in her 40s, who police have not named, of vaccinating his wife, Sherbrooke Police spokesman Martin Carrier told CNN.

"Right at the beginning, the suspect was very angry, very aggressive, he asked the nurse why she vaccinated his wife without approval, without his consent," Carrier said. "And he punched her right in the face multiple times so the nurse didn't have the time to defend or explain herself ... and she fell to the ground and the suspect left running out of the drugstore."

There are no laws in Canada that say individuals need their spouses' permission to get vaccinated, and it is unclear if his wife had given consent.

The nurse was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance where she was treated for the "multiple injuries to the face" he said.