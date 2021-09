(CNN) Educators at the University of Georgia have announced plans to require masks in their classrooms despite their state university system not mandating mask-wearing, and say they face potential punishment for following through.

More than 50 UGA life science faculty members this week sent a letter to university administrators, stating their actions are needed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

"We are deeply devoted to the education and well-being of all members of the University community and feel obligated to protect our students and fellow employees from the unnecessary dangers associated with inappropriate public health planning and messages," the faculty members wrote.

"In order to protect our students, staff and faculty colleagues, we will wear masks and will require all of our students and staff to wear masks in our classes and laboratories until local community transmission rates improve," the letter said.

The participating faculty members plan to take the mask requirement actions in early October, according to UGA genetics professor Jeff Bennetzen, giving the parent University System of Georgia (USG) a chance to reconsider its policies. The system, which is comprised of 26 public colleges and universities, urges masks and vaccinations but does not require such measures to attend class.

