Texas doctor fired for using leftover Covid-19 vaccine doses sues county for discrimination

(CNN) A Texas public health doctor fired earlier this year for using leftover doses of Covid-19 vaccine on eligible individuals is suing Harris County for $1 million, saying he was fired for giving "the vaccine to too many individuals with 'Indian' sounding names."

Dr. Hasan Gokal was charged with theft by a public servant but a Harris County grand jury declined to indict him, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's office

Gokal was a medical advisor for Harris County Public Health (HCPH) and was involved with the county's first distribution of the vaccine on December 29, 2020, according to the lawsuit filed in Harris County Tuesday.

The vaccination distribution site Gokal was supervising shut down with 10 doses of Covid-19 vaccine left in an already-opened vial. Gokal first asked people at the site if they wanted to be vaccinated, according to the lawsuit, but most had already received the vaccine.

Gokal then called a superior at HCPH and informed them he was going to find people to give the vaccine to, and the superior affirmed his decision, the lawsuit said.

Read More