A school employee in Oregon has been placed on leave after showing up to work in blackface, officials say

(CNN) A school board in Oregon is holding a special meeting just days after a school employee was placed on administrative leave after going to work in blackface, officials said.

Racism and racial tensions have recently been the focus of conversations in the school district in Newberg, a city approximately 25 miles from Portland.

The school board is meeting Wednesday night to hear public comment on several issues, including recent incidents and a ban on political or controversial displays.

Newberg Public Schools said the latest incident took place Friday and the employee who wore blackface was "removed from the location." No more details about the employee or the nature of the incident were disclosed by the school district.

"It is important to remember how blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm," the district said in a statement.

