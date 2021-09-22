Michigan man charged for allegedly leaving pipe bombs at cell phone stores to stop the spread of cursing and pornography, Justice Department says

(CNN) A 75-year-old Michigan man was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he left pipe bombs at two cell phone stores and threatening letters at cell towers in order to stop all telecommunications "containing immoral content," like pornography and cursing, according to an affidavit for probable cause.

John Douglas Allen was charged with extortion and attempted damage or destruction of buildings used in interstate commerce, a US Justice Department news release said

CNN has reached out to Allen's attorney Stevens J. Jacobs for comment.

The incidents began on August 25, when an employee at a telecommunications tower in St. Ignace, Michigan, found a letter inside a polka dot envelope that was sealed in a plastic bag. At least two more letters in similar packaging were found the next day, the affidavit said.

The letters indicated they were from a group called the "Coalition for Moral Telecommunication (CMT)," and were addressed to "AT&T, Verizon, and all other carriers." The group's letter said they were "almost thirty strong," their reach spanned across 27 states and they were willing to travel throughout the US in order to destroy "inner city tower communication" to stop the spread of immoral content, the affidavit said.

