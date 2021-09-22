Aide to Ukraine's president survives apparent assassination attempt

(CNN) Shots were fired at the car of a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside Kiev on Wednesday morning, in what police are calling an assassination attempt.

Ukrainian police said in a statement that a car that Serhiy Shefir was traveling in came under fire in the village of Lisnyky at about 10 a.m., with more than 10 bullets hitting the vehicle. The driver of the car was injured.

A special police operation is underway to search for the perpetrators and police are appealing for information about the circumstances of the "assassination attempt on the lives of two Ukrainian citizens."

Zelensky, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said he did not know for now who was responsible for the attack, which has shocked the country's political elite.

"I don't know yet who stood behind this," said Zelensky, Reuters reported. "Sending me a message by shooting my friend is weakness."

From left to right, Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Honcharuk and Serhiy Shefir attend a meeting in Kiev in September 2019.

