Whether you’re a smoothie lover or ready to craft some seriously tasty fall soups, you’re in luck, because Vitamix is currently having its biggest sale of the year. The brand best known for its state-of-the-art blenders and appliances is currently running Vitamix Days, a promotion lasting from today until Sept. 24, where select products are up to 40% off.

A variety of blender models both reconditioned and new, alongside attachments, specialty containers and more are all included in the sale, with price as low as $99.95. Frequent shoppers will also get double the Vitamix Rewards points for whatever they buy during the sale.

Not sure where to start? Here are some of the highlights from the sale that are sure to sell quickly.

Reconditioned Venturist Series V1200 ($299.95, originally $449.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Reconditioned Venturist Series V1200

There’s a reason we named the Venturist Series V1200 our favorite luxury blender. It’s functional, durable and created some of the most creamy smoothies we’ve ever tasted. The reconditioned model is currently up for grabs at this low price.

Vitamix 7500 ($299.95, originally $529.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Vitamix 7500

With 10 speed options to help with precision and texture, this blender is no joke. There is also a pulse feature that can get you more coarse-textured blends if you’re looking to make salsas or stews.

Vitamix A3500 ($499.95, originally $649.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Vitamix A3500

With the A3500, you’ll get five blend settings that automatically adjust to whatever container size you’re using with your machine. This model can also process your recipes with its built-in timer, and will automatically stop when your blend is complete. Get the new model or the reconditioned model, which is also available in the sale for $349.95.

Immersion Blender ($119.95, originally $149.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Immersion Blender

This immersion blender is sure to get you ready for soup season. It features 650-watts of power which can easily blend even the toughest ingredients into a smooth texture. You also have five speed options to tackle your stews and more.

Food Processor Attachment ($159.95, originally $199.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Food Processor Attachment

With this attachment, all the power of your Vitamix can be used with a full-feature food processor. Chop, mince, finley shred and so much more with this attachment that also comes with a self-detect base to automatically stop running if not assembled correctly.

Food Cycler FC-50 ($299.95, originally $399.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Food Cycler FC-50

Not only is this food recycler extremely compact, it easily transforms food scraps into fertilizer with an odor-protecting lid to keep smells at bay. Set it, forget it and significantly reduce your family’s food waste.

Personal Cup Adaptor ($99.95, originally $129.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Personal Cup Adaptor

Use this 20-ounce cup to blend up a personal portion of your favorite smoothie or whatever else you’re craving, without wasting any food. When you’re all done, simply remove the cup and take it with you on-the-go.

