CNN —

Chances are, the Libra in your life has impeccable taste, knows what they like and is simultaneously hard to find the perfect gift for. (You have their indecisive nature to thank for that.) But even so — as the charming, grounding and diplomatic friend of the group — you’ll want to treat them with something they’ll love and treasure for years to come.

With birthdays from September 23 through October 22, Libras are known to love harmony, pampering and beautiful things. And while you can’t go wrong with a simple sheet mask or candle, Libras will no doubt take to heart a thoughtful gift that considers their taste and personality. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 26 gifts that the Libra in your life is sure to fall in love with.

Constellation Signet Ring ($85; amyojewelry.com)

AMYO Jewlery Constellation Signet Ring

For the Libras who love their astrological sign, this bold signet ring is a subtle yet stunning way to sport their constellation. It’s hypoallergenic, and plated with a thick layer of 14-karat gold.

Washable Silk Slip Dress ($198; lunya.com)

Lunya Washable Silk Slip Dress

When it comes to the harmonious combination of comfort and sexiness, this slip dress has it all. Made from 100% silk, this machine-washable, adjustable dress is everything you could ever want for lounging and sleeping. And you’ll look amazing while doing so.

Foodie Dice Seasonal Dinners Tumbler ($32; etsy.com)

Etsy Foodie Dice® Seasonal Dinners Tumbler

Libras aren’t known for their decision making skills. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. But these food dice are here to help — at least when it comes to mealtime. You’ll receive five primary dice as well as a seasonal veggie dice, which you roll for over 186,000 possible meal combinations. It’s vegetarian friendly, and easy adaptable to gluten-free and paleo-friendly diets.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener ($499.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener

A hair straightener at this price might seem a bit extra, but for the Libra who loves to primp and pamper — it could very well be an investment that pays off. This Corrale is a complete game changer primarily due to the fact that it’s cordless. It makes straightening and styling hair so much easier and faster — which is priceless. And like the brand’s other hair tools, it utilizes way less heat to achieve the exact same results of other tools on the market, making it way less damaging to your hair over time.

Linen Venice Set (starting at $359; parachutehome.com)

Parachute Linen Venice Set

We’d be remiss not to mention Libra’s sensual side. For the ultimate bedtime experience, soft sheets and high-quality bedding is an absolute must. Parachute’s linens are some of our favorites, and this signature set — made from pure European flax — is a total dream to sleep in.

The Body Ritual ($80; necessaire.com)

Nécessaire The Body Ritual

Libras are no strangers to a thorough pampering process. And when it comes to showertime, it’s hard to find products as luxurious and effective as those from Necessaire. While all the products in this kit are complete hits, The Body Serum deserves a special shoutout. It’s a daily hyaluronic acid treatment for your body, which makes complete sense for those familiar with the ingredients’ popularity in skin care. It feels amazing to apply, and leaves your skin perfectly moisturized.

Aphrodite Phone Case (starting at $40; casetify.com)

Casetify Aphrodite Phone Case

Libras are ruled by Venus, the astrological ruler of romance and pleasure. Pair that with their love of high art and culture, and this phone case is a pretty fitting pick. If you’re looking for even more classical art when it comes to your tech accessories, the entire Louvre x Casetify collection is a ton of fun.

Boska Candlelight Twinkle Fondue Set ($99.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Crate and Barrel Boska Candlelight Twinkle Fondue Set

There’s something completely romantic about fondue. Perfect for a fun date night or a dinner party activity, this set doesn’t just work — it’s also beautifully designed, perfectly chic, and features elegant tea lights that heat the ceramic pot.

Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner ($349.99, originally $399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner

Libras are known for hating mess. And while a vacuum cleaner may seem like an on-the-nose, potentially suggestive gift, we’ll guarantee that nobody in the world would be disappointed to receive a Dyson vacuum cleaner. This cordless, powerful, and lightweight vacuum makes cleaning up less of a chore and more (dare we say it) — fun.

Zerøgrand Changepace Sneaker ($120; colehaan.com)

Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Changepace Sneaker

As social butterflies, Libras can always use things that will help them stay on track and on time for all their appointments. These versatile sneakers are comfortable enough for the gym, stylish enough to wear out and even professional enough for business casual offices.

Love Letters Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Homesick Love Letters Candle

Do love letters have a smell? While we’re not totally sure, internet-favorite candle brand Homesick has created a candle with a scent that evokes romance and nostalgia all in one. Perfect for Libras — well known to be big lovers of love — this candle (and any number of other candles from Homesick) is sure to appeal to their romantic side.

Jewelry Box ($150; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Jewelry Box

Libras are known to be stylish, so chances are they own a decent amount of jewelry. And as we all know, jewelry can be hard to keep organized. This super-chic box (which you can also get monogrammed) is made from leather and an anti-tarnish microsuede and can fit a substantial number of pieces.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($119; amazon.com)

Amazon Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

It’s no secret that Libras love to surround themselves with gorgeous things, and particularly so when it comes to their home. A multifunctional piece like this diffuser will work both as a modern yet classic piece of decor, and as a high-quality diffuser that’ll fill a room with a soothing aroma.

Parade Underwear (starting at $8; yourparade.com)

Parade Parade Underwear

Libra rules the butt (among other body parts). And while we don’t know everything, we know that anyone’s behind would be happy in the super fun, bright and extremely comfortable underwear from Parade. You can choose from any number of options, though we’d suggest the five for $40 deal — which lets you choose five underwear (including different styles and tons of different colors) for just $40. read our review of them here.

Monos Hybrid Carry-On

Luggage has come a long way in the past couple of years, and this carry-on suitcase from Monos is one of the most beautifully designed options we’ve come across. Not only is it incredibly durable, light and comfortable to carry — it makes travel feel like a more luxurious experience. So basically, it’s perfect for any jet-setting Libra in your life. One of our favorite features are the latches in place of traditional outer zippers. And when you gift a Monos suitcase, you’re literally giving someone a suitcase for life (since it comes with a lifetime limited warranty).

TableTopics Original ($25; amazon.com)

Amazon TableTopics Original

Libras are known to be great conversationalists, which means they probably don’t need much help when it comes to keeping the chatter at a party night going. But for when others turn to their phones or other distractions, a game like this one is perfect for keeping conversation flowing.

Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask ($68; sephora.com)

Sephora Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask

Indulge the Libra in your life with one of the most luxe face masks we’ve ever tried. It works perfectly as part of a nightly routine or an at-home spa day. Either way, it leaves your skin dewy, bright and super hydrated.

The Libra ($80; urbanstems.com)

Urban Stems The Libra

For those who love aesthetically pleasing things, flowers are always a good option. This Libra-themed bouquet is all about balance, elegance and harmony — represented by a mix of beautiful warm colors. It also comes with a super stylish gilded vase and a classy sweet treat.

Courant CATCH 3

“Beautifully-designed” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “phone charger.” But this hybrid wireless charger and organizational tray is sleek, stylish and just plain gorgeous to look at. It’s perfect for either your bedside or an entryway table. No matter where you put it, it’s the perfect tool (and decor piece) for keeping your essentials organized and powered up.

Sweetie Pie ($45; greatjonesgoods.com)

Great Jones Goods Sweetie Pie

Libras are known to make incredible hosts. And for any baker Libras (or aspiring baker Libras) out there, this pie plate is a dream for when it comes to presentation and the quality of your bake. The design evenly distributes heat throughout the pie, while the rim helps to guide crust crimping, resulting in perfectly golden brown crusts.

Zhenya Scale Sculpture ($177; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Zhenya Scale Sculpture

This piece of home decor is a perfect nod to the Libra’s unique symbol — a set of balanced scales. While Libras are the only zodiac sign represented by an inanimate object, it perfectly encapsulates their diplomatic, thoughtful and collaborative nature.

Hug Salt and Pepper Shakers ($32; store.moma.org)

MoMA Design Store Hug Salt and Pepper Shakers

Adorable home decor that will also appeal to the hopeless romantic in every Libra? Count us in. This set of two identical porcelain characters is sure to garner compliments during any and every meal.

Yaber V6 WiFi Bluetooth Projector ($289.83; amazon.com)

Amazon Yaber V6 WiFi Bluetooth Projector

A projector is perfect for various types of at-home social events — whether a movie night, trivia night or just to play videos on. Reviewers love this model, with one person calling it the “best projector in this price range.”

Constellation Foiled Daily Planner ($33.99; papier.com)

Papier Constellation Foiled Daily Planner

Libras are extremely thoughtful and enjoy analyzing different plans. While it can be an asset, it also makes them infamously prone to procrastination. Help them stay on track with this organized planner. Not only does it feature a gorgeous constellation design (for the fellow astrology lovers out there), it’s customizable and undated, so they can start using it at any point and not have to worry about wasting pages.

Ellis Brooklyn Salt or Sweet Perfume Gift Set ($40; sephora.com)

Sephora Ellis Brooklyn Salt or Sweet Perfume Gift Set

Ellis Brooklyn creates some of our favorite fragrances. Not only are they luxurious, they’re also made from top-of-the-line ingredients. With this gift set, you don’t have to worry about picking the right scent for someone else. And with how indecisive as Libras can be, they’re able to enjoy all three as opposed to having to choose just one.

Fortune & Frame Letter Necklace ($48; fortuneandframe.com)

Fortune & Frame Fortune & Frame Letter Necklace

Choosing jewelry for anyone can be tricky. One way to make your choice seem a lot more thoughtful is with a personalized option. This gold initial letter necklace uses the same font used on US currency — almost as if it’s meant to help you manifest your own fortune. The brand also has a free gifting option, which can include a personalized note and a custom-designed story booklet.