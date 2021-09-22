CNN —

The hot, lazy days of summer are behind us, and a new season has officially begun. The kids are back at school, a crisp nip is in the air, and it’s time to unpack your sweaters and boots. Why not update your autumn look with some new fall fashions?

Think layered looks to keep out the cold, autumnal colours and chunky knits — all perfect for walks through the forest followed by a warming hot cocoa once you’re back home.

Check out these cozy sweaters, raincoats, jackets and boots to welcome the colder months in style. We’ve gathered options for men, women and kids so that the whole family can feel warm and look great well into leaf-peeping season.

Jackets and raincoats

Hatley Kids Colour Changing Raincoat ($56; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hatley Kids Colour Changing Raincoat

Montreal-based company Hatley is famous for their adorable prints and quality finish that make them durable hand-me-downs for years to come. This pretty unicorn print will delight little ones who are ready to play in the puddles. The colour changing design is a unique and fun feature that kids will love.

Women’s Switchform Waterproof Trench ($285; royalrobbins.com)

Royal Robbins Women's Switchform Waterproof Trench

Functionality meets style in this waterproof trench that features a high collar and tapered sleeves. As well as keeping wind, sleet and rain out, the feminine cut made from a soft, quiet material elevates your normal rain jacket into something rather special. Choose from jet black, falcon or slate.

Stratuslite Snap Jac ($90.30; eddiebauer.ca)

Eddie Bauer Stratuslite Snap Jac

Before digging out your big winter jacket, enjoy the lighter feel and warmth of this premium down-filled jacket that avoids a puffy look by maintaining clean and simple lines. The generous, relaxed fit allows you to dress in layers as the weather dictates. Choose from black or sprig, an olive-green shade.

Eddie Bauer Boys Lone Peak 3 in 1 Jacket (From $68.82; amazon.ca)

Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer Boys Lone Peak 3 in 1 Jacket

Including one outer shell and a warm fleecy interior, this jacket is suitable for breezy days and even colder snaps at the start of winter. The adjustable sleeve cuffs block out the cold wind and keep little ones snug and warm.

Boots and shoes

Women’s Kodiak Scotia Moc Toe Boot ($200; kodiakboots.ca)

Kodiak Boots Women's Kodiak Scotia Moc Toe Boot

Step into a brand-new season with these hard-wearing yet chic boots from Canadian favourite, Kodiak. Even fall showers or light snow won’t stop you thanks to the water-resistant leather uppers and great grip. Choose from black, brown or dark brown.

Crocs Kids Handle It Rain Boot ($43.64; amazon.ca)

Amazon Crocs Kids Handle It Rain Boot

Help kids to feel independent with these pull-on boots that make dressing for a rainy day as easy as possible. Easy to clean and quick to dry, they’ll quickly become a firm favourite as the days become wetter and colder.

The Weekender ($272; cocktailsneakers.com)

Cocktail Sneakers The Weekender

Make a statement with these striking red suede shoes that look great with jeans or a dress. They come with a cork insert that can customize them by a half shoe size to accommodate life stages like pregnancy or weight change. They are also available in black, powder blue and classic white, but who could resist the show-stopping bold red hue?

Kamik Women’s Heidi Rain Boots ($68.06; amazon.ca)

Amazon Kamik Women's Heidi Rain Boots

Splash through puddles and brave rainy days in these durable rain boots from Canadian company Kamik. Choose from six colours, including purple, red and blue, in a shiny patent finish. You’ll be the rainbow after the storm!

Men’s Kodiak Maltby Chukka Boot ($185; kodiakboots.ca)

Kodiak Boots Men's Kodiak Maltby Chukka Boot

Featuring a mix of both leather and suede, these handsome boots can handle a day on the trails as much as a city walk. Offering extreme comfort with an OrthoLite comfort foam footbed, they still look good enough for a night out on the town.

Sweaters and shirts

Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt (starting at $11.53; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

At this low price, you can afford to get a sweatshirt in all your favourite colours. Made with a cotton polyester blend, this sweater will become your new basic. The low-pill fabric will stay looking good for seasons to come.

LemonGirl Mens Casual Slim Full Zip Knitted Cardigan Sweater (starting at $35.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon LemonGirl Mens Casual Slim Full Zip Knitted Cardigan Sweater

Add an extra layer of warmth with this classic cardigan featuring a coordinating patterned lining. Made from a blend of cashmere and cotton, it’s lightweight and machine washable. Choose from a range of colours, including beige and red.

Women’s Westlands Funnel Neck ($107; royalrobbins.com)

Royal Robbins Women's Westlands Funnel Neck

Made with a Merino wool blend, you’ll look chic and stay warm all season in this sweater. Durable and odour resistant, it’s the perfect choice to bring on a trip or when traveling. And since it’s machine washable, it’s an easy to care for piece that still manages to retain a luxury feel.

The Dee ($190; ameliora.com)

Ameliora The Dee

Upgrade your work wardrobe from summer to autumn with a crisp, professional-looking shirt from Ameliora. The four-way stretch, and wrinkle-resistant fabric keeps you looking good all day long. It dries super-fast after a simple machine wash and is lightweight and easy to wear. Choose from eight colours.

Gold Polka Dot Asymmetric Cowl Neck Sweatshirt ($50.58; maurices.com)

Maurices Gold Polka Dot Asymmetric Cowl Neck Sweatshirt

With retail locations across the country and quick low-cost shipping from its website, Maurices offers women’s fashion for any season or occasion. This sporty sweater is soft and comfortable and with a unique, asymmetric zipper cowl neck, it’s sure to get you compliments.

Dark Red Mixed Print Cardigan ($50.58; maurices.com)

Maurices Dark Red Mixed Print Cardigan

Keep cozy on autumn nights or walks on bright days in this patterned open-front sweater. Mix or match it with a variety of outfit staples, like jeans or dresses, for a variety of different looks.

Pants, jeans and dresses

Amazon Essentials Women’s Standard Crewneck French Terry Fleece Dress ($40.80; amazon.ca)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Standard Crewneck French Terry Fleece Dress

This simple long-sleeve dress works for the office with a blazer or scarf and can also be worn casually at the weekends. The soft French terry fabric feels great against the skin and offers all day comfort. Choose from six different colours, as well as a stripe pattern.

Voyager Flex Chinos ($63, originally $90; eddiebauer.ca)

Eddie Bauer Voyager Flex Chinos

Available in four colours including khaki, these moisture-wicking chinos are made from a two-way stretch fabric for ultimate comfort and flexibility. They even feature a light-reflective strip that can be exposed when the hem is cuffed. They’re also suitable for walking in low light conditions or cycling at night.

Revtown Classic Straight Jeans ($100.05; revtownusa.com)

Revtown Revtown Classic Straight Jeans

Hailed as the most comfortable jeans in the world, this pair is as cozy as a pair of sweats, since they’re made with athletic stretch yarn. You’ll find jeans for men and women in a variety of colours and styles, including stretch skinny jeans, straight cut or shorts.

Amazon Essentials Men’s Athletic-Fit Lightweight Stretch Pant ($42; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-Fit Lightweight Stretch Pant

The athletic-stretch fabric on these pants keeps them comfortable and allows for a full range of movement. The classic navy colour coordinates well with other items in your wardrobe and looks put together.

M Jeans by Maurices Vintage High Rise Fray Hem Jegging ($56.91; maurices.com)

Maurices M Jeans by Maurices Vintage High Rise Fray Hem Jegging

Enjoy all the comfort of leggings and the versatility of denim with these high-rise jeggings that look just like a traditional pair of jeans. Pair with a bodysuit, chunky sweater and boots for the perfect fall outfit.

Base layers

The Staple ($39; thighsociety.ca)

Thigh Society The Staple

Keep wearing your skirts and dresses as long as possible into the cooler months with these base layer shorts. Proudly designed in Canada, they’re like a second skin and create a smooth silhouette and prevent chafing. Available in a range of colours and sizes from XS to 4XL, they also make for comfortable loungewear.

Opaque Tights, Navy ($12; snagtights.ca)

Snag Tights Opaque Tights, Navy

Snag makes quality tights, including those in fun patterns and colours, in an inclusive range of sizes from at least 2 to size 32. At an affordable price point, you can brighten up your outfits and breathe new life into your basics. The Care Bear collection is particularly cute and whimsical!

Amazon Essentials Mens Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Waffle Henley ($33.50; amazon.ca)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Mens Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Waffle Henley

Switch out of summer short sleeved T-shirts and into these long-sleeve waffle shirts from Amazon Basics. Pick from four classic colours, including light and dark grey, black or white. Wear alone or as a base layer on colder days.

Rocky Thermal Underwear for Boys Kids Thermals Base Layer Long John Set ($33.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Rocky Thermal Underwear for Boys Kids Thermals Base Layer Long John Set

Fall days and nights can be cold in many parts of Canada, especially for children. Start with a warm base layer of thermal underwear, and they’ll stay cozy no matter how chilly it gets. This long-sleeved set comes in a range of patterns and colours, including stripes and a reindeer print. The moisture-wicking fabric prevents overheating even for active kids.