Buying a new couch is stressful. When you realize you need one, your first thought might not be to go shopping online. We get it: Most people want to test out furniture IRL and are skeptical of clicking “purchase” sight unseen. But here’s the thing — sofas are much cheaper online, especially if you head to mega home retailer Wayfair, which currently has some 14,000 couch options available that start as low as 200 bucks.

Luckily, Wayfair shoppers are quick to post honest reviews giving us the lowdown on what the sofas look, feel and even smell like in real life. Delve a bit deeper into those commentaries and you’ll find a treasure trove of reviewer-submitted photos of the products in their actual homes — all of which provide loads of insight into whether the piece is right for your home.

With this in mind, we dug through the site’s innumerable offerings to find the best sofas according to reviewers, keeping quality, comfort, design and function in mind. Below are 15 of Wayfair’s top-reviewed sofas — ranging from structured sleepers to stately settees — with the lowest price starting at just $299.

Imani Velvet Square Arm Sleeper (starting at $385.99, originally $669.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Imani Velvet Square Arm Sleeper

Like a futon for grownups, the velvety Nia has a vintage vibe and comes in seven hues — ranging from a soft pink to a bold marigold and a regal navy. It’s a Wayfair favorite because the split-back design allows for the couch to quickly fold out into a futon, providing an impromptu overnight guest with a place to sleep in no time.

Number of reviews: 15,700+

Sample review: “I absolutely LOVE this couch. It looks like a much more expensive piece than it really is. Know that it is quite firm, so maybe add a topper if you have a guest who doesn’t like firm beds. Very comfortable to sit on, and looks great in our space.”

Lark Square Arm Sofa ($830, originally $1,350; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Lark Square Arm Sofa

We’ve said it before: The Lark sofa is a cult-favorite couch for good reason (FYI: It used to be named Derry).With more than 3,400 5-star reviews — the product averages 4.7 stars out of 5 — the Derry is extra long at 88 inches and is available in six easy-on-the eyes colorways (we’re partial to the emerald green). Covered in polyester velvet fabric, the boho chic sofa comes with two roll pillows and a whole lot of design appeal. Did we mention it’s more than half off right now?!

Number of reviews: 4,200+

Sample review: “I am obsessed with this couch! It’s exactly what I was looking for — it’s extremely comfortable, the material is soft and luxurious, and it’s long enough for a 6’6” man to lay down with his legs stretched out. I love the midcentury vibe and the price was mind-blowingly cheap.”

Bjorn Rolled Arm Settee ($339.99, originally $1,329.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Bjorn Rolled Arm Settee

Perfect for a more traditional room or as an accent piece in a bedroom, this tufted settee has a smaller footprint and comes in 15 hues, but only eight are left in stock. With its formal design and aesthetic (we love the rolled arms and tiered, solid wood legs), the sofa is a steal at this price. If you love the look of it, act fast, because it’s on closeout so it won’t be around for much longer.

Number of reviews: 11,000+

Sample review: “I am really happy with my new settee! The price point was great, and the quality so far seems exceptional. It is a little stiff, as others have noted, but that doesn’t bother my husband or myself at all. It is still quite comfortable to sit on, and I have lounged on it while reading a book.”

Minter Pillow Top Arm Sofa Bed ($719.99, originally $830.04; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Minter Pillow Top Arm Sofa Bed

Low to the ground, this cozy microfiber sofa features plush arms and cushions, making it a great TV-watching couch. Currently available in two hues (red and mocha), the sofa is also extra comfortable for overnight guests who opt to take advantage of its full-sized sleeper capability.

Number of reviews: 7,800+

Sample review: “This may be the best deal going. It’s comfortable opened and closed. You or your guest will have a great night’s sleep too!”

Ibiza Microfiber Flared Arm Sofa ($299.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Ibiza Microfiber Flared Arm Sofa

Crisp and contemporary in design, the Ibiza sofa is hefty in size but doesn’t appear so in person, thanks to its clean lines. Available in brown, the sofa is covered in easy-to-clean microfiber.

Number of reviews: 9,000+

Sample review: “This sofa is really great! Perfect for a starter apartment. It’s not too small, I can lay down perfectly without touching the sides and I’m 5’5”. The box can fit through a door that is 29 inches. It has really soft microfiber and the seat cushions are soft but firm to hold you up. It’s not a sofa that you sink into but soft enough to comfortably lie down. The instructions are simple, slide each part into another and you have your couch! No screwdrivers required. You can assemble in 20 minutes or less.”

Celestia Microfiber/Microsuede Flared Arm Sofa ($324.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Celestia Microfiber Microsuede Flared Arm Sofa

This classic yet cozy couch fits three people and is perfect for any movie nights, midday naps or football Sundays. Made from microfiber and microsuede, it’s soft to the touch, but is sturdy due to its hardwood construction. With a 4.1-star rating, more than 8,000 Wayfair customers love it.

Number of reviews: 8,300+

Sample review: “For the price this is a great little sofa! It’s a kind of strange to get a sofa shipped in pieces. But, it went together very quickly/easily. I bought it for a contemporary, slightly formal area without much use, to stage a home for selling. Paired it with floral tonal chair and pillows. Really pleased — and if we were staying, I wouldn’t mind if my kids sat on it — they said its comfy — because again, the price is so good for the look/quality.”

Kinnison Sleeper ($599.99, originally $845; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kinnison Sleeper

Another solidly built sleeper sofa on our list is the Swiger, which has four colors in stock and quickly converts to a full-sized bed that can accommodate up to 900 pounds of weight, thanks to its steel seat and back frame. This sofa currently has two colors — a cheery sunrise red and coastal Caribbean blue.

Number of reviews: 5,700+

Sample review: “Bought this for our guest room/office. It is comfortable as a couch or bed. We added a full size mattress pad when we make it into a bed for a little extra cushion. All our guests have given it a thumbs up.”

Englehardt Faux Leather Sectional Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman ($824.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Englehardt Faux Leather Sectional Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman

Currently available in 12 colorways and two orientations (with the chaise facing right or left), the Englehardt is a bang for your buck considering that it seats five or more people. It also comes with a matching ottoman that has storage inside. Done and done!

Number of reviews: 3,900+

Sample review: “This is a great sectional for those on a budget! I bought this for our basement and it’s perfect. You could seat several people, or stretch out in a number of ways. It sits pretty low to the floor, but I prefer this because it makes the rest of the room seem larger. The seat cushions are VERY firm, but luckily the back cushions are more plush. The extra storage in the ottoman is awesome! I actually use the ottoman to make another chaise on the opposite side of the couch.”

Maumee 103.5” Sectional with Ottoman ($859.63; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Maumee 103.5" Sectional with Ottoman

Another sectional for under $900? We know, it’s crazy. This one from Winston Porter seats five, comes with a storage ottoman and toss pillows. Covered with polyurethane faux leather, this is a classy and elegant edition to any room.

Number of reviews: 2,600+

Sample review: “This sofa looks and feels great! It arrived in prefect condition and was to my surprise, very easy to put together! I’m very happy with this sectional. It has a firm seat and fluffy back cushions, which is how I like it! The ottoman is great quality as well with ample storage space. It has a nice hydraulic hinge to stay open for you while you reach in to get what you need. This set would be great for someone looking for a beautiful sectional to go in a small living room.”

Rolled Arm Chesterfield Loveseat ($529.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Rolled Arm Chesterfield Loveseat

This regal loveseat is modeled after the classic British Chesterfield sofa, giving any space a feeling of elegance. It’s currently available in two colorways and is able to seat two. Just screw on the legs after delivery and pour yourself a cup of tea.

Number of reviews: 3,700+

Sample review: “I was concerned the material was a bit rough from the picture. However, it was not. Very comfortable couch and takes very little space. Great price and easy delivery”

Adria Twin 71” Wide Split Back Convertible Sofa ($349.99, originally $544; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Adria Twin 71" Wide Split Back Convertible Sofa

Modern and slim in design, this firm sleeper comes in three colors and has a subtle chevron-stitched pattern that we love. The couch back can recline flat, creating a twin-size futon for any overnight guests.

Number of reviews: 7,700+

Sample review: “For the price, this is definitely a 5-star couch. I am more than happy with my purchase. The design is great and very chic.”

Serta Twin 66.1” Tufted Back Convertible Sofa ($165.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Serta Twin 66.1" Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

This compact convertible sofa is easy to match, and fit, into any home. Measuring just over 66 inches in length, it folds down into a twin sized sleeper for any overnight guests. And with over 6,000 5-star ratings, this couch has proven to be a winner.

Number of reviews: 9.300+

Sample review: “Thrilled with this purchase! It’s the perfect futon for a small apartment and it looks classy. It was also delivered to my third floor apartment and was super easy to assemble.”

Kehlani 73.75” Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise ($649.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kehlani 73.75 Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you’re looking for a couch-and-a-half, Kehlani is your answer. Boasting ultra-fluffy cushions and a big ol’ chaise, the semi-sectional has a solid wood frame (making it super sturdy), removable cushion covers and it comes in three colors (grey, beige and ivory.)

Number of reviews: 1,600+

Sample review: “Love it! Got it for our narrow apartment, measured before ordering and it fits perfectly. Surprisingly comfortable. My husband and I sit with our 2 small dogs (I’m 5 ft and he’s 5’$2 11), we’re about 295 lbs combined. We’ve had up to four people sitting on it, but fits three comfortably.”

Calvillo 49.75” Flared Arm Loveseat ($469.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Calvillo 49.75 Flared Arm Loveseat

If midcentry modern is your jam, then look no further than this fun loveseat. Perfect for an office or as an accent to a seating area, the Calvillo comes in four colors (blue, gray, lime green and burnt orange) and has a removable cushion cover. It’s diminutive size — the couch is only 30-inches deep — make it a great choice for smaller spaces.

Number of reviews: 1,000+

Sample review: “Perfect little loveseat for small spaces! Excellent quality and construction. Super easy to put the legs on and put into place solely. Delivery was perfect and easy. Packaging was well done and protective. Love the green color, would call it Peridot in color.”

Somerville 93” Sofa with Reversible Cushions ($879.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Somerville 93 Sofa with Reversible Cushions

Whether your aesthetic is modern farmhouse, Japandi or something exclusive to your imagination, trust us, this couch will fit right in. The perfect hue of greige (that’s gray + beige), the Somerville has recessed arms and sturdy dark wood legs that will be a lovely compliment to your existing decor. Did we mention that it also has reversible cushions with removable covers that can be machine washed and dried? Yes, really!

Number of reviews: 2,000+

Sample review: “Update it’s been four years since the purchase of our Somerville sofa and everything I said then still holds true today. It’s seen a lot of wear over these last few years and it’s still in great shape. I still throw the covers in the wash and can easily spot clean it when needed. Having dogs and 2 young kids, this couch has seen its fair share of peanut butter, coffee, chocolate… everything… and it still is so easy to clean. The springs and frame are still in perfect condition and the couch does not sag. It’s comfy, roomy and makes a great snuggle couch.”