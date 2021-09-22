CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a cult-favorite nugget ice maker, discounted board games from Amazon and savings on cool collabs from Adidas. All that and more below.

Adidas Adidas

Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. Collaborations from “The Simpsons,” Pharrell Williams, Y-3 and more are now up to 30% off for both men’s and women’s styles. Explore the Collaboration Archive now, and up your fashion game with this limited-time discount.

West Elm West Elm

Midcentury modern furniture lovers, take note: West Elm is currently holding a warehouse sale, discounting thousands of items — from furniture pieces to kitchen essentials and decor — up to 70% off, making them much more affordable than usual. You’ll find bedding under $35 and rugs under $60, and you’ll get 25% off select sales items when you use the code EXTRA25.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker ($519, originally $549; amazon.com)

Amazon GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now a few bucks off at $519. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with nearly 13,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Amazon Games and Toys at Amazon

Start a family game night tradition, or have some friends over for unplugged fun now that a range of board games, card games and more are on sale at Amazon. Stock up on some old-time favorites like Monopoly and Sorry!, or opt for some new fan favorites like Cards Against Humanity. All games are currently three for the price of two, with a wide range of games on offer.

Kate Spade Kate Spade Surprise Sale

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($29.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon Revlon One Step Hair Dryer

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to just $29.99 in pink when you apply the $12 off coupon. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand. Read more about why we love the One-Step in our full review here.

Apple Pencil, 2nd Generation ($109.99, originally $129; woot.com)

Apple

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $109.99, just $10 away from its lowest price ever, at Woot!. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Pro.

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target Gift Card ($100, originally $110; target.com)

Saving to preorder the new iPhone 13? Target has a deal to help you get more for your money. Right now, when you buy a $100 Apple gift card at Target, the brand will automatically give you a $10 Target gift card at checkout that will be sent directly to your email. Put it toward groceries or cute new accessories — the choice is yours — all while getting the new Apple item you’ve had your eye on.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden ($109.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

AeroGarden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $109.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale and this deal only lasts for one day.

Birkenstock (starting at $77.99; woot.com)

Birkenstock Birkenstock

Birkenstock, a brand that’s renowned for comfort, has been a mainstay on the sandal scene for years, and now you can score your very own pair for less, thanks to this one-day sale at Woot!. A range of styles is marked down, with one pair as low as $77.99. Opt for the classic two-strap look, or go for a more modern thong — there are even a couple pairs of clogs up for grabs to take you through fall.

Roku Ultra ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

Just in time for your fall TV binge-watching needs, our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is down to just $69.99 — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in months. This 2020 version of the box is faster than its predecessor, thanks to a new quad-core processor, and it boasts Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance too. Plus, we trust the Roku Ultra to upscale content, delivering the best picture possible on your TV with zero lag time. Read more about why it’s our top streaming device pick here.

Roomba iRobot Roomba 692 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($269.99 with the code CNNRBTV, originally $499.99; dailysteals.com)

iRobot Roomba iRobot Roomba 692

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba 692 robotic vacuum at Daily Steals. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multi-surface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts powerful suction with the ability to rid your home of 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba can be scheduled to clean your home via your smartphone and will learn your cleaning habits so it can offer you personalized schedules to match. This little guy can even sense when pollen count is high, and will suggest an additional clean to compensate. And this weekend, you can get it for under $270 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRBTV.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($169, originally $249.99; amazon.com, target.com, walmart.com, cricut.com)

Cricut Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169 when you get the mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering up to 70% off clearance items from its summer stock during its End of Season sale. You can find a range of items across product categories, including athleisure, shoes, skin care products and more. While most items will help you get ready for next summer, you can find some transitional pieces in the sale too, so shop before your favorite item sells out.

Refurbished Vitamix Venturist V1200 ($403.44, originally $629.95; amazon.com)

Vitamix Vitamix Venturist V1200

Blend up meals and smoothies like a pro with this top-of-the-line blender from Vitamix, featuring a 64-ounce container perfect for making large or medium batches. You can fine-tune both the texture of your food and the speed with which you blend, all while having the power of wireless connectivity that can automatically adjust your blending time. Considering the Venturist is over $200 off for the refurbished version, there’s never been a better time to buy.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($171.99 with code CNNRING, originally $179.99; dailysteals.com)

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 3

Keep an eye on your front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 — the newer version of our pick for best video doorbell — from Daily Steals, available for as low as $171.99 when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNRING. These devices allow you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

ThirdLove

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Get ready for fall with a deal on style kits from ThirdLove (a brand we absolutely love). Right now matching underwear and bra sets, underwear packs, sleep kits and more are up to 30% off. We highly recommend the 24/7 Cool in Cotton Plunge Set, now just $50 for a matching bra and pair of underwear. The best part about this offer? You’re free to choose which colors you want in your expertly curated set.

iPads

Apple iPad Pro

B&H is currently running a promo of the previous generation of iPad Pro and Mini models. Snag the 12.9-inch model 2020 iPad Pro for just $849 (the lowest price we’ve seen in several months) or the 7.9-inch Mini for $479, down from $529. These drops in prices follow the announcement of the new iPad Pro and Mini yesterday, which you can preorder here. But if you want to take advantage of the sale, be sure to pick both up while they’re still in stock.

Tile

Tile Tile

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several limited-edition Tile products, including the Performance Pack in the colorways Strawberry Jammin, Breezy Sails and Watercolor Dream, are up to 50% off, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear Mountain Hardwear

Ready for your next adventure? Mountain Hardwear is ready to provide you with all the gear you need with its current web specials and exclusives. Apparel made for camping, hiking and other outdoor excursions is now up to 65% off when you use the code MHWSEP65. Down jackets, pullovers and other cold-weather staples are included in the mix, so snag the essentials while you can.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use FAMILY to take 40% off full-price styles and 50% off markdowns, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Backcountry

The popular outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall and winter adventures with 20% off items from its Backcountry, Stoic and Basin+ range. You’ll find leggings under $50, rain jackets and insulated jackets under $200 and adventure duffels under $60 — but that’s just the start. Over 300 items are included in the sale, so browse while the offer lasts.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.