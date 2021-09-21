Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heat waves
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the Greek village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, on August 8.
A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed on August 7.
A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni, Greece, on August 6.
A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 5.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece, on August 5.