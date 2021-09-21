Northern Hemisphere's summer of wildfires let off record-breaking carbon emissions

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 8:21 AM ET, Tue September 21, 2021

The night sky glowing after trees burned along Highway 395 during the Dixie Fire in the early morning of August 17, 2021 near Janesville, California.
(CNN)The amount of carbon emitted from severe wildfires that tore across many parts of the Northern Hemisphere this summer broke records, according to data from the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service published Tuesday.

Intense blazes, including fires in hotspots in the Mediterranean, North America and Siberia, let off more than 2.7 billion metric tons of carbon over the summer, with July and August both breaking monthly records for emissions from fires. More than half of July's emissions could be put down to fires in North America and Siberia.
Europe experienced its hottest summer on record this year and the Mediterranean also broke temperature records by large margins, as did parts of the Arctic and Canada.
    Human-made climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense, and dry conditions and heatwaves in the Mediterranean this year turned the region into a wildfire hotspot, letting off large quantities of smoke pollution.
      Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
      Firefighters battle a wildfire near Avila, Spain, on August 16.
      A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
      A helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in the village of Navalmoral, Spain, on August 16.
      A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
      A man works to douse a fire in Montalto, Italy, on August 12.
      Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
      Forest fires rage on the Greek island of Euboea on August 11.
      This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
      This aerial photo shows a wildfire-affected area in Mugla, Turkey, on August 11.
      Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
      Remains of an 18th-century Orthodox church are seen on August 10, after a fire on the Greek island of Evia.
      Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
      Local youths and volunteers gather in a field and wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on August 9, close to the village of Kamatriades on the Greek island of Evia.
      People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
      People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village as wildfires rage on the island of Evia on August 8.
      A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the Greek village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, on August 8.
      A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the Greek village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, on August 8.
      A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed on August 7.
      A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed on August 7.
      A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
      A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
      People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni, Greece, on August 6.
      People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni, Greece, on August 6.
      A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 5.
      A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 5.
      Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece, on August 5.
      Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece, on August 5.
