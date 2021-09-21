UN chief says climate alarms are ringing at a 'fever pitch' in frustrated speech

New York (CNN) UN Secretary General António Guterres appealed to world leaders Tuesday to show solidarity and act on the climate crisis, warning that humanity was on track for a "hellscape" of temperature rise that would bring "catastrophe."

At the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York, Guterres called specifically on leaders to end subsidies on fossil fuels , end the use of coal, invest in renewable energy, and tax carbon and pollution "instead of people's income."

"The climate alarm bells are also ringing at fever pitch," he said. "The recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was a code red for humanity. We see the warning signs in every continent and region -- scorching temperatures, shocking biodiversity loss, polluted air, water and natural spaces."

He also said the climate divide between the rich and poor world must be bridged, calling explicitly for developed countries to contribute funds to help developing nations confront the climate crisis.

Guterres opened the 76th General Debate with high hopes that US President Joe Biden would live up to the global challenges that his speech laid out. In a sharp contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden has promised to increase support for developing nations, though he has yet to announce an increase in funds. Biden has also promised leadership in convening nations around new environmental protection pledges, with his climate envoy John Kerry touring the world to push countries to limit their fossil fuel emissions.

