Taliban request representation at the United Nations, kicking off credentials battle

United Nations Headquarters, New York (CNN) The Taliban have requested representation at this week's United Nations General Assembly, a move that is expected to kick off a diplomatic battle with the preexisting Afghan envoy.

Afghanistan is currently represented at the UN by Ghulam Isaczai, an appointee of the country's former democratic government, which crumbled under the Taliban's advance last month. Rival requests by the Taliban and Isaczai are now being considered by UN's credentials committee.

The Taliban, who now govern Afghanistan, instructed the UN on Monday to replace Isaczai with their own representative, according to a statement by the UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General received a communication with the letterhead 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs' dated 20 September 2021, signed by 'Ameer Khan Muttaqi' as 'Minister of Foreign Affairs,' requesting to participate in the '76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 21-27 2021,' " he said in a statement.

According to the letter, Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan. Instead, it named Mohammad Suhail Shaheen as the Islamist militant group's nominee for permanent representative in New York.

