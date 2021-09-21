Vax van seeks to avert super-spreader event at UN summit

In a new take on vaccine diplomacy, a free mobile Covid-19 testing and vaccination station is welcoming world leaders and delegates at this week's UN General Assembly, seeking to avoid a super-spreader event.

After a virtual meeting last year, about a third of the 193 UN states are planning to again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder are due to travel to the United States.

New York City has parked a pink, yellow and blue bus that serves as a mobile clinic outside the UN venue and is offering free tests and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to attendees all week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield got tested on Monday and urged those attending the General Assembly to get a free test or vaccination.

Attendees should do "everything possible to mitigate against getting Covid so that this event does not become a super-spreader event," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

