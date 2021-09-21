A Texas school board proposes the non-renewal of a contract for a principal accused of promoting critical race theory

(CNN) A Texas school district board voted unanimously to give notice of a proposed non-renewal of the contract of a principal at the center of controversy over critical race theory.

James Whitfield, principal of Colleyville Heritage High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was placed on paid administrative leave in late August, a month after a former school board candidate publicly accused him of having "extreme views on race" and called for him to be fired.

The vote Monday night is a procedural step and does not terminate Whitfield's contract for the 2022-23 school year, Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District Executive Director of Human Resources Gema Padgett said. Next, Whitfield will receive a letter with details of the grounds and he will have an opportunity to present evidence and testimony, she said.

The controversy at the high school and around Whitfield comes as a number of parents and community members across the state have urged that critical race theory not be taught in schools.

Over the past year, critical race theory has sparked heated discussions and protests at school board meetings as well as among lawmakers who say it should be banned from being taught in classrooms.

Read More