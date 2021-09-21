1 injured in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome roof fire

(CNN) One person was injured in a fire on the roof of the New Orleans' Caesars Superdome Tuesday, authorities said.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the dome, where the NFL's New Orleans Saints play.

Employees were evacuated from the dome about 12:40 p.m. local time, WDSU reported, and were allowed back in about half an hour later.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the blaze was a three-alarm fire.