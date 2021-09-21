Prince Andrew served with sexual assault lawsuit after papers sent to US lawyer

New York (CNN) Prince Andrew was served with legal papers in a civil sexual assault case against him when the senior British royal's US-based lawyer was sent the suit by FedEx and email on Monday, court papers show.

The US court documents, seen by CNN, show the legal papers were delivered to the duke's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, at the law firm of Lavely and Singer in Los Angeles on Monday morning at 9:22 a.m. local time.

The court document also shows legal papers being delivered to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday.

Andrew, the Queen's second-oldest son , stands accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who is suing the prince in New York.

Giuffre says that the assaults happened in London, New York and the US Virgin Islands, that Andrew was aware that she was a minor (17) when it started, and that she had been trafficked by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

