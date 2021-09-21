A North Carolina-based health care system has suspended hundreds of employees for not getting a Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) A North Carolina-based health care provider announced Tuesday it has suspended hundreds of employees for not meeting the company's Covid-19 vaccine requirements.

Novant Health says employees, by now, must have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or applied for -- and received -- a medical or religious exemption.

Those that hadn't -- about 375 workers across 15 hospitals and hundreds of clinics and outpatient facilities -- are now suspended.

Anyone who doesn't comply with the vaccine policy within the five-day, unpaid suspension period will lose their job, the Winston Salem-based company said.

About 98.6% of the company's more than 35,000 workers are complaint with the policy, it said.