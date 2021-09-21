Two men charged in anti-Semitic hate crime incident at Los Angeles restaurant

(CNN) Charges have been filed against two men who allegedly were involved in an anti-Semitic hate crime attack that injured five people at a Los Angeles restaurant in May, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Xavier Pabon, 30, and Samer Jayylusi, 36, were each charged with two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

They are accused of attacking two men outside the restaurant because of their religion, according to the release.

"The criminal complaint also includes a hate crime allegation," the release said.

On May 18, Pabon and Jayylusi were allegedly part of a caravan that drove past a sushi restaurant where the altercation with diners later occurred, the release said.

