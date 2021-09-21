Cleaning out the attic, journalist discovers two letters written to him by the Unabomber

(CNN) As part of a pandemic project suggested by his wife, Jack Epstein began last month going through his papers that were taking up space in their attic.

While cleaning out old letters from readers of his budget travel book on Latin America, the journalist with the San Francisco Chronicle made an unexpected discovery, that he'd corresponded with the Unabomber.

Epstein told CNN the letter was from 1979 and read something like: "I'm looking for a refuge in South America, where the closest person is five miles away, you seem to know South America well, can you give me some advice."

Letter asking for help with a "place to escape in South America."

Epstein, who has been a journalist since 1980, looked at the return address and it said TJ Kaczynski. "The first thing that came to mind was Ted Kaczynski , and I thought "It can't be him, it can't be the Unabomber,"' he said.

He Googled Kaczynski and found out his middle name is John, and he knew it had to be him.

