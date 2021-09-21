Man who filmed Rodney King's 1991 beating by police dies of Covid-19, friend says

(CNN) George Holliday, the man who shot the infamous video of Los Angeles Police Department officers beating Rodney King more than 30 years ago, has died, his friend tells CNN. He was 61.

Holliday died Sunday of Covid-19 in Simi Valley, California, according to longtime friend Robert Wollenweber.

"Unfortunately, he didn't want to get vaccinated. He wanted to get the Covid so he could build immunities and his wish came true about a month ago," said Wollenweber in a telephone interview with CNN. "He got sicker and sicker and was having trouble breathing, so they finally took him to the hospital. When his oxygen levels went down, they put them on a ventilator. And then he got pneumonia and his kidneys were shutting down and he had internal bleeding. And then he died Sunday."

Wollenweber says he met Holliday in 1996 when they worked at the same plumbing company.

They last saw each other about a month ago, before Holliday went into the hospital, he said.

