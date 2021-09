Asian American lawmakers want DOJ to speed up action on hate crimes law

(CNN) Two Democratic lawmakers are urging the Justice Department to swiftly implement a federal law aimed at countering the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a lette r sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Rep. Grace Meng of New York highlighted provisions of the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act that are "critical to its effectiveness" and said the agency should pay attention to them.

"Full implementation of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will help stem the tide against further violence," they said in the letter on Monday.

The letter comes weeks after the FBI released its annual hate crime statistics report showing that more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement last year that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion or disability.

The Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act was signed into law in May. The legislation, sponsored by Hirono and Meng, directed the Justice Department to expedite the review of potential Covid-19-related hate crimes and incidents reported at the federal, state or local level.

