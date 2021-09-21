Family of Harry Dunn reaches a 'resolution' with US diplomat's wife who hit son with car

(CNN) The family of British teenager Harry Dunn, killed in a crash two years ago, has reached a "resolution" in a civil lawsuit against the woman who was charged in his death, the spokesperson for the Dunn family said Tuesday.

The US State Department in January 2020 rejected an extradition request to return her to the UK for prosecution, and she remains in the United States. Unable to seek prosecution against Sacoolas in England, Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, brought a civil lawsuit for damages against her in Virginia, where she lives with her husband.

"Harry's family continue to suffer unimaginable pain and miss him each and every day. Their mental health is at an all time low," family spokesperson Radd Seiger told CNN.

"It has therefore come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them."

Read More