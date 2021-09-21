Australian Jarred Gillett to become first overseas Premier League referee

(CNN) Australian Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas referee to officiate a Premier League match when he takes charge of Watford's home match against Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Gillett, 34, was promoted to the highest Select Group of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the current 2021/22 season in June.

He spent nine years in his native country officiating in the A-League, Australia's highest professional men's soccer league, before moving to England in 2019 to referee in the EFL.

Gillett officiating Bristol City versus Cardiff City in the Championship.

Having officiated in League Two, League One and the Championship across the 2019/20 campaign, the Australian took charge of the Championship playoff semifinal second leg between Brentford and Bournemouth.

Gillet awarded a penalty and sent off a Bournemouth defender in a thrilling 3-1 victory for Brentford -- the West London side defeating Swansea in the final to end its 74-year absence from the top tier of English football.