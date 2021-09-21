Lava gushes from Spanish volcano, forcing more evacuations

La Palma, Spain Lava gushing from the Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the Spanish island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.

People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday and early Tuesday after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Viejo volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.

"The lava on its path to the sea has been a bit capricious and has diverted from its course," Rodriguez said.

About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.

Eruptions in the area of Los Llanos, on Monday.

The volcano started erupting on Sunday after La Palma, the most north-western island in the Canaries archipelago, had been rocked by thousands of quakes in the prior days. It has shot lava hundreds of meters into the air, engulfed forests and sent molten rock towards the ocean over a sparsely populated area of La Palma.

