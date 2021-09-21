CNN —

If a chic new bag for work is on your radar, you’ve come to the right place. We spoke with stylists and fashion experts for their suggestions about the best bags ± for all budgets — that are stylish and practical.

With brands like Wanderler, Coach and Cuyana you’re bound to fall in love with at least one. Check out stylist-approved bags for men here.

Stylish bags for work

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Simone Satchel ($268; macys.com)

Macy's Karl Lagerfeld Paris Simone Satchel

“We love this black bag with pops of color as a back to work bag!” say both Stephanie Muehlhausen, Macy’s senior fashion director and Erica Gustafson, Macy’s associate fashion director for women’s accessories. “The whimsical charms paired with the removable strap make it the perfect combination of function and fashion.”

Givenchy Nano Antigona Leather Crossbody Bag ($990; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Givenchy Nano Antigona Leather Crossbody Bag

Go from the office to dinner with this classic crossbody, says Elizabeth Kanfer, fashion director at Nordstrom. “In terms of convertibility this is the perfect option,” she says, “Not only will this Givenchy bag get you noticed in this pop of color, but it can also be used as a cross body for day and easily converts into a handheld clutch for night.”

Melie Bianco Austen Large Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag ($130; macys.com)

Nordstrom Melie Bianco Austen Large Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

Looking for something trending that’s not leather? Try this large shoulder bag, says stylist Laurel Kinney, “For a style-forward vegan option, Meile Bianco carries fun trendy bags which will work for day or night.”

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Crossbody Bag ($2100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bottega Intrecciato Leather Crossbody Bag

If you want to flex at the office, this is the look, says Kanfer. “Instantly recognizable and iconic, the Bottega Veneta intrecciato woven leather shoulder bag is the perfect option if you are looking for a new fashion bag.”

Alfani Woven Work Satchel ($99.50; macys.com)

Macy's Alfani Woven Work Satchel

Available in brown and black, “This work satchel combines one of our favorite trends, woven materials, with the functionality of having organization inside to fit all your work-goodies! We love that this comes with an extra strap to wear this style in two different ways,” say Muehlhausen and Gustafson.

Wanderler Lin Leather Hobo Bag ($1,010; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Wanderler Lin Leather Hobo Bag

Fashionable and practical, “this Wandler bag is not only beautiful in this green, but it is also sustainable. The side expands offering you additional room,” says Kanfer.

Best tote bags for work

Tori Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote ($348; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tori Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote

“This chic classic tote from Tory Burch does double duty,” says Kanfer, “It is extremely durable in pebble leather and the functional compartments will keep you organized.”

Coach Tyler Carryall In Signature Canvas ($295; macys.com)

Macy's COACH Tyler Carryall In Signature Canvas

The logo trend is here to stay, and this tote is a great example, say Muehlhausen and Gustafson. “We love the logo trend and it executes perfectly in this Coach signature tote! This also has great organizational function and comes with a detachable strap.”

INC International Concepts Caitlinn Plaid Snake-Embossed Tote ($99.50; macys.com)

Macy's INC International Concepts Caitlinn Plaid Snake-Embossed Tote

The literal workhorse of work bags, the tote is a favorite for many, and this one has a crossbody strap to balance it out. “These playful patterns elevate the classic tote. The crossbody strap and size allow for a fashionable way to carry everything you need for a work commute,” say Muehlhausen and Gustafson.

Nisolo Lori Tote ($170; amazon.com)

Amazon Nisolo Lori Tote Black

If you’re looking for a sturdy simple tote, Kinney suggests this brand of “durable totes and crossbody bags with the everyday commuter in mind.” We love this black version with camel handles.

Cuyana’s System Tote ($275; cuyana.com)

Cuyana Cuyana's System Tote

“For something sleek, minimalist and ethical, I love Cuyana’s system tote which has accessories for everything you’d want to carry to and from work,” says Kinney of the tote you can customize with laptop sleeves, flap bags and more.

Rag & Bone Revival Nylon Tote ($295; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Rag & Bone Revival Nylon Tote

Need a bag you can put your whole life in? This tote might be the right choice. Says Kanfer, “If you are looking to carry a sustainable tote this nylon option from Rag + Bone can take you from work to the gym. The lightweight and durable nylon is perfect for work trips as well.”

Able Olivia Tote ($265; livefashionable.com)

ABLE Able Olivia Tote

Women-made and packed with pockets? Yes please. “Able bags are all fairly made by women and they have a wide range of simple but trendy shapes that can easily work for work or date night,” raves Kinney.

Calvin Klein Emery Reversible Tote ($168; macys.com)

Macy's Calvin Klein Emery Reversible Tote

Packed with pockets and reversible, this bag has it all, explain Muehlhausen and Gustafson. “This bag not only has great organizational function with multi-pockets, but is also reversible - great for anyone who wants two bags for one,” they say. “This bag also packs a punch with being able to fit everything for the work day and beyond.”

DKNY Poppy Faux Leather Tote ($188; macys.com)

Macy's DKNY Poppy Faux Leather Tote

Keep it light and cute with this bag, say Muehlhausen and Gustafson, “This lightweight tote is great to bring around for a busy schedule. Not only will it not weigh you down, it also has fashionable quilting detail that elevates any look.”

Best backpacks for work

Solo New York Women’s Ladies Tote Backpack ($60.93; amazon.com)

Amazon Solo New York Womens Ladies Tote Backpack

“Solo NY make chic and affordable bags and many of them are hybrid which can change from a handbag to a backpack,” says Kinney. This trim black convertible switches easily from a tote to a backpack, and has a laptop sleeve.

Nine West Ava Flap Backpack ($89; macys.com)

Macy's Nine West Ava Flap Backpack

If you need your hands to grab a coffee during your commute, this might be the bag for you. “For a chic, handsfree style, we love this quilted backpack!” say Muehlhausen and Gustafson, “The boysenberry color adds a great pop of color to any work-wardrobe.”

MICHAEL Michael Kors Prescott Medium Backpack ($228; macys.com)

Macy's MICHAEL Michael Kors Prescott Medium Backpack

Leather is great, but nylon can take a beating and is lighter weight. “Durable nylon with a chic pattern is everything you need in a work backpack. This style has lots of versatility and is great for on-the-go,” explain Muehlhausen and Gustafson.