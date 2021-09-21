CNN —

Just in time for fall, Allbirds is launching an incredibly cozy twist on its Wool Piper sneaker: the Wool Piper Mid. The new sneaker joins a long line of Allbirds’ beloved merino wool-based sneakers while offering an edge to this classic shoe style with its new high-top upper.

Allbirds Wool Piper Mid, Women ($120; allbirds.com )

Allbirds Wool Piper Mid, Men ($120, allbirds.com)

Currently retailing for $120, the Wool Piper Mid takes all the best elements of the original Wool Piper and expands them into something fresh and better suited for the season. As mentioned, the upper is made from merino wool, which is perfect for keeping your feet warm without overheating them as the weather gets colder. The signature sugarcane midsole made with SweetFoam contours perfectly to your feet, while adding a bit of bounce and added support with each step. As you can expect from apparel made from Allbirds, the materials of this new sneaker are also sweat-wicking, breathable, incredibly soft and — best of all — made with environmental sustainability in mind.

Men’s sizes currently run from 7 to 14, while women’s sizes run from 5 to 11, and you can find the Wool Piper Mid in three neutral colorways — Heathered Black, Ursa Major and Sierra — making it easy to mix and match these sneaks with different fall looks.

While the Wool Pipers, when introduced, marked a break from the signature shape of older running-style sneakers like the Wool Runner, the Wool Piper Mids take that a step further, offering a shoe better suited for everyday wear that also doesn’t compromise on style.

Snag a pair now before the weather gets cold, and your toes will certainly thank you.