Whether we like it or not, the seasons are changing and the temperatures are about to drop. Luckily, Adidas is softening the blow with a fall sale that’ll help you layer up. From today until Sept. 28, the popular athletic brand is offering up to 50% off seasonal essentials like jackets, sneakers and other layers.

The best part? Adidas is including a wide array of fleece apparel for men, women and kids in the sale, which you can also snag for up to 50% off to keep you cozy as it gets cooler. Hoodies, zip-ups, sweats and more are all in the mix, but there are a few faves we’re adding to our carts ASAP to make sure we get our size before it sells out.

Here’s everything we’re looking to grab from the sale while supplies last.

Men’s styles

Essentials Fleece Open Hem 3-Stripes Pants ($23, originally $45; adidas.com)

Adidas Essentials Fleece Open Hem 3-Stripes Pants

Perfect for weekend lounging, these cozy fleece pants feature Adidas’ signature three-stripe design and are available in five neutral colors.

Essentials Fleece Colorblock Sweatshirt ($28, originally $55; adidas.com)

Adidas Essentials Fleece Colorblock Sweatshirt

Choose your favorite color block for this trendy sweatshirt that features the Adidas logo along with fleece lining sure to keep you toasty.

Logo Play Hoodie ($45, originally $75; adidas.com)

Adidas Logo Play Hoodie

For a bolder look that’s just as cozy as any other Adidas fleece, go for the Logo Play hoodie, available in two color options.

Women’s styles

Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie ($28, originally $55; adidas.com)

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Whether you need an added layer for an outdoor workout or you’re simply chilling inside, this fleece hoodie that comes in a range of cute pastels will be your new favorite layer.

Adicolor Classics Crop Hoodie ($39, originally $65; adidas.com)

Adidas Adicolor Classics Crop Hoodie

Don’t sacrifice on warmth when you’re going for something more fashion-forward. This cropped hoodie with Adidas’ signature three stripes will complete any great athleisure look.

Essentials Primegreen Warm-Up Comfort Fleece Pants ($23, originally $45; adidas.com)

Adidas Essentials Primegreen Warm-Up Comfort Fleece Pants

Made with Primegreen, a series of recycled materials, these joggers are both warm and sustainable.

Kids’ styles

Camo-Print Hoodie ($27, originally $45; adidas.com)

Adidas Camo-Print Hoodie

The touch of modern camo circling the Adidas logo in this hoodie offers a bold touch with the added comfort of fleece.

SPRT Collection Pants ($28, originally $40; adidas.com)

Adidas SPRT Collection Pants

Make sure your kid feels warm after school during practice with these fleece pants that are comfortable enough to wear during activities.

Melange Fleece Jogger ($20, originally $40; adidas.com)

Adidas Melange Fleece Jogger

Get these fashionable fleece joggers which can be worn during sports or while relaxing for half-off while supplies last.

