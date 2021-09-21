Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne, Australia

Hong Kong (CNN) An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near Melbourne in southern Australia on Wednesday, according to the Victoria State Emergency Service's news feed (VICSES News) on Twitter.

"A magnitude 6.0 #Earthquake has occurred with an epicentre near Mansfield in Victoria," the tweet from VICSES News read, calling on citizens to "please be patient as lines may be busy."

Videos on social media showed at least one building suffered some minor damage and power lines disrupted in the central business district of Melbourne, where some people could be seen on the streets following the quake.

"There is no tsunami threat" VICSES News said in a follow up tweet.