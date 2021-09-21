Japanese sisters, age 107, certified as world's oldest identical twins

(CNN) Two Japanese sisters have been confirmed as the world's oldest living identical twins and the oldest ever identical twins at the age of 107.

Born on November 5, 1913, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama were 107 years and 300 days old as of September 1, according to a statement from Guinness World Records on Monday.

They were born on Shodo Island, Kagawa prefecture, into a family of 13. The pair now live in separate care homes.

When they were born, being a twin was reason enough to get bullied, according to the statement, and Sumiyama and Kodama lived apart from an early age.

Kodama left Shodo Island after elementary school and later married someone outside the island, so the twins ended up living more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) apart, said Guinness World Records.

