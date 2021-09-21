Michael Jackson memorabilia will pay for Covid shots in Equatorial Guinea

(CNN) Nearly $27 million seized from the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodorin Nguema Obiang Mangue will be spent on Covid-19 vaccines for the country, the US Department of Justice said in a statement Monday.

Assets confiscated include luxury vehicles and a pair of $275,000 jewel-encrusted gloves belonging to Michael Jackson.

Mangue has disputed the claims.

The United Nations will receive $19.25 million to buy and distribute the vaccines in the Central African country, while $6.35 million will be handed over to a US-based charity "for the purchase and distribution of medicines and medical supplies throughout Equatorial Guinea," the justice department stated.

According to the settlement agreement between Obiang and the US government, the Equatorial Guinea leader "was required to sell a Malibu, California, mansion that he purchased for $30 million, a Ferrari automobile and various items of Michael Jackson memorabilia, and to contribute $1 million representing the value of other property," the DOJ's statement said.

The agreement also empowered the US to keep $10.3m of the forfeited proceeds, while the remaining funds would be spent on programs that benefit the people of Equatorial Guinea.

More than 76 percent of the Central African country's 1.4 million people live in poverty, according to the World Bank.

"Wherever possible, Kleptocrats will not be allowed to retain the benefits of corruption," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr said in the statement.

Obiang, 53, has been in the spotlight as a global crackdown on corruption and money-laundering focused on the source of his enormous wealth.