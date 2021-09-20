This story was excerpted from the September 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Joe Biden's self-created image of foreign policy expertise has taken a serious blow. In a single week, the US military admitted to a disastrous air strike that only killed innocent Afghan civilians and Biden himself made an announcement that caused a serious rupture in relations with America's oldest ally. Though neither was intended, both arose from the President's attempts to put his stamp on the globe.

The deaths of Afghan civilians -- including seven children -- in an airstrike outside the Kabul airport in August were a tragic mistake made by US forces who believed they were attacking an ISIS-K car bomber. They took place in a fevered atmosphere of fear and uncertainty during the chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan, with US leaders desperate to prevent a repeat of the suicide bomb that killed 13 US service personnel and over 170 others. The Pentagon's admission that it made a mistake makes the White House claim that the US pullout was an extraordinary success seem even more hollow.

The new estrangement between the United States and France looks like another example of extreme carelessness by the administration. Born of Biden's core foreign policy goal of building a regional anti-China front, placing a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with Australia could reshape the maritime balance of power in the Pacific. But by going behind the back of France (which had a deal to build conventional subs for Australia), the US antagonized a key European power -- one that is willing to play a strategic role in Asia, though it is less convinced of the idea of full-on confrontation with Beijing.

Biden also severely embarrassed President Emmanuel Macron, who is about to embark on a tough reelection race. The US leader is expected to try to rebuild bridges in a telephone call to the Elysee in the next few days, but whatever the justification, it's extraordinary that Washington didn't handle France with more sensitivity.

US allies were expecting a return to predictability and stability after former President Donald Trump's chaos. They didn't bargain for this kind of erratic foreign policy management.

