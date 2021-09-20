'Not counting our chickens': UK's Boris Johnson says world is watching for US to commit on climate finance

(CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday the world would have to wait to hear from US President Joe Biden about whether the country would pay its fair share in climate finance -- funds for undeveloped nations to face the climate crisis.

Johnson and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres held a closed-door meeting of world leaders Monday morning during the UN General Assembly in New York, during which Johnson urged other nations to pledge more money towards supporting developing nations move away from fossil fuels.

"I think that we've been here before," Johnson told reporters after the meeting, when asked if he expected the US and other countries to pay their fair share. "We've all heard lots of pledges, lots of positive noises. Let's see where we get to. We're not counting our chickens."

Biden is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. Biden did not attend Johnson's Monday meeting, though his climate envoy John Kerry was in attendance.

Johnson said he, Kerry, Guterres and others heard from representatives of developing nations most impacted by climate, including the Marshall Islands, Costa Rica and others.

