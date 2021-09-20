Boy taken into custody after Virginia school shooting that left 2 wounded, police say

(CNN) A boy was taken into custody Monday after a school shooting in Newport News, Virginia, that left two people wounded and two others injured, police said Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred Monday morning at Heritage High School. A male and female, both 17, were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening, police said.

At least two others were taken to hospitals -- one with asthma, and another with an arm injury from when people were running out of the school, Police Chief Steve Drew said. Their conditions were not known.

Drew said there was "some type of altercation" leading up to the incident at the school. He could not say whether the shooter was a student.

"I don't believe that this is an individual that is searching the community to hurt members," Drew said earlier in the day, adding that investigators believe the victims were known to the suspect.

