(CNN) The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has apologized to Austrian climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were broadcast during the World Championships in Moscow.

Farber was not immediately available for comment after the latest incident in Russia but IFSC President Marco Scolaris said the community must stop making the same mistakes.

"How many times will things have to be done wrong before we learn how to do them right?" he said in a statement.

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year and was a massive hit during the Games.

The World Championships are currently being live streamed on YouTube with tens of thousands of viewers tuning in.