Black Friday is still over two months away, but you needn’t wait until the day after Turkey Day to start scoring great deals. In fact, Samsung’s currently hosting some of their best offers of the year, as their latest Discover event kicks off today and runs through September 26.

The week-long event boasts steep price cuts on some of the company’s top products, spanning a variety of categories, from TVs and smartphones to computers and home appliances. In addition to daily deals – the event’s most impressive discounts – savvy shoppers can also save big by bundling items in the same category.

So, whether you just need a new pair of earbuds or want to stack your entire kitchen with brand new appliances, spy our roundup below for Discover Samsung’s best offers.

Smartphones

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Tab F7 FE (starting at $899.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Tab F7 FE

Been torn between upgrading your smartphone or adding a new tablet to your tech arsenal? Discover Samsung’s first daily deal for Monday kicks that difficult decision to the curb, making it incredibly affordable to get both. Grab their Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – with up to $900 credit on your trade-in – and you’ll also score a Galaxy Tab F7 FE for just $99.99. At that price, you can treat yourself to both items, or stash the tablet away for a future holiday gift.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (starting at $399.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

More of a Galaxy Flip Fan? No worries, as the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is also celebrating Discover Samsung with a week-long trade-in offer of up to $600.

TVs

The Frame 75-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV ($2,699.99, originally $2,999.99; samsung.com)

Samsung The Frame 75-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung’s slick Frame TVs don’t typically see steep discounts, making Discover Samsung’s second deal of the day especially notable. On Tuesday, the 75-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV is $300 off. Smaller models, from 32-inch to 65-inch, are also enjoying price cuts as part of Tuesday’s offer.

65-Inch Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV ($2,199.99, originally $2,599.99; samsung.com)

Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

If you’ve got your heart set on a Neo QLED, Discover Samsung’s also got you covered. The 65-inch Smart 4K Smart TV is $400 off all week. Other sizes, from 50-inch all the way up to the wall-swallowing 85-incher, are also discounted during the event.

Appliances

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator (starting at $2,748.99, originally $3,498.9; samsung.com)

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Samsung’s popular line of kitchen appliances are seeing some of the year’s biggest price cuts, including their Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerators, which are reduced as much as $1,100 as part of Wednesday’s daily deal.

Kitchen Bundle ($6,116; originally $8,546; samsung.com)

Samsung Kitchen Bundle

Of course, if you really want to rack up the savings – while giving your kitchen a complete makeover – you’ll want to check out the week-long bundle offers, which can net you nearly $2,500 in savings when you grab a fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher together.

Jet Robot Vacuum ($499.99, originally $599.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Jet Robot Vacuum

With the busy holiday party season approaching, we could all use some help preparing our homes before revelers arrive – not to mention cleaning up after they’ve left. Thankfully, Samsung’s Jet Bot Robot Vacuum is ready to clean at a reasonable cost, as Friday’s daily deal will see the futuristic dust-buster enjoy a $100 discount.

Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum ($529, originally $649; samsung.com)

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum

If a traditional stick vac is more your style, the event’s also offering a great deal on the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Vacuum. At $529 – $120 off its regular price – the compact vac, which is bundled with the Samsung Clean Station, can almost make housekeeping fun. Almost.

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S7/ S7+ (starting at $239.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+

Thursday’s deal of the day sees Galaxy Tabs starting at just $239.99, with eligible trade-in. Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are up to 40 percent off, with the latter’s 12.4-inch model available for just $429.99.

Computer Monitors

32-inch 4K UE570 UHD Display ($219.99, originally $299.99; samsung.com)

Samsung 32-inch 4K UE570 UHD Display

Need a premium computer monitor that won’t punish your purse? Discover Samsung’s Saturday daily deal has got your back. Their highly-rated, 28-inch 4K UE570 UHD monitor is $219.99, down $80 from its regular price.

Power Viewing Bundle (starting at $431.98, originally $348; samsung.com)

Samsung Power Viewing Bundle

Of course, if you want to save on a monitor and a tablet, the event’s also offering a week-long Power Viewing Bundle that scores you both pieces of hardware at 10% off.

Earbuds

Galaxy Buds 2 (starting at $139.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung’s closing out their Discover event on Sunday, with 25% off all-in-one Galaxy Buds 2 bundles, beginning at $139.99 with an eligible trade-in.

Ecosystem Bundle (starting at $719.96, originally $1,469.96; samsung.com)

Samsung Ecosystem Bundle

And, if you want a new smartphone and smartwatch to pair with those Galaxy Buds, you might consider the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Ecosystem Bundle. Available throughout the event, this stacked offering – starting at $719.96 – nets you a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with silicone case,) 44 mm Galaxy Watch, and those Galaxy Buds 2.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.